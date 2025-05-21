Victim of Roseland business double shooting identified by officials

A Roseland shooting left one person dead and another injured at a business near East 111th and South State streets on Monday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting inside a business on Chicago's Far South Side on Monday, officials said.

The shooting happened in a business in Roseland near East 111th and South State streets, just after 4 p.m.

Chicago police said two victims were arguing with someone when he took out a gun and started shooting.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the back. He died at the hospital.

He was identified as Monte Potts of Chicago by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the second victim was a man shot in the head and arm. At last check he was in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was in custody. The suspect was also taken to an area hospital in good condition with injuries to his body.

CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

