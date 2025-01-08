Roseland mental health clinic reopening, CARE program expanding, Chicago mayor says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning to celebrate the reopening of the former Roseland Mental Health Clinic.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo "Simbo" Ige, elected officials and community leaders for the ribbon cutting for the facility that has been renamed the Roseland Health Hub.

The CDPH-operated clinic at 200 E. 115th St. will offer no-cost mental health and sexual health services to Chicago residents regardless of insurance or immigration status, a news release from the mayor's office said.

SEE ALSO: Family says man was having mental health crisis when officers shot, killed him in Little Village

"Today's reopening of the Roseland Clinic and expansion of the CARE program marks a turning point for mental health care in Chicago," Johnson said. "The dismantling of our city's mental health infrastructure forced emergency rooms and jails to become de facto treatment centers, failing both patients and communities. My administration is taking decisive action through our investments to ensure every Chicagoan has access to the critical care they need regardless of their neighborhood or ability to pay. Together, we will continue to choose treatment over trauma and rebuild a healthcare system that truly serves all our residents."

City leaders also announced the expansion of the Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) program, which provides emergency response via 911 dispatch to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

With this expansion, CARE is also launching a Citywide Special Cases team with the ability to support individuals experiencing a mental health emergency in all Chicago communities, the release said.

"This program is critical to providing appropriate professional care to people when they are experiencing a mental health emergency," Ige said. "Along with expanding mental health services, crisis response from trained clinicians will ensure that residents experiencing a mental health challenge can receive the immediate care they need from mental health professionals as well as connection to resources to address their unmet health and social needs."