Roselyn Sanchez to be honored at annual Raices Gala for the museum of Puerto Rican arts and culture

The 11th annual gala is happening on Thursday, Sept. 12. Tickets start at $200.

The 11th annual gala is happening on Thursday, Sept. 12. Tickets start at $200.

The 11th annual gala is happening on Thursday, Sept. 12. Tickets start at $200.

The 11th annual gala is happening on Thursday, Sept. 12. Tickets start at $200.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The biggest fundraiser for the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture is taking place on Thursday.

The 11th annual Raices Gala is happening in River West.

The event will be emceed nu Social Media Chef Omi Hopper.

This year, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, producer and writer Roselyn Sanchez will receive the National Ceiba Award.

The gala begins at 6 p.m. at Galleria Marchetti.

Tickets are $200. To learn more on how to attend, click here.

The museum is located in Humboldt Park on the southwest corner of Division Street and Sacramento Boulevard.

Admission to the museum is free.

