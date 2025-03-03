24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rosemont Restaurant Week featuring deals through Saturday

Carmine's, Carlucci, Fat Rosie's participating this year

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 7:29PM
Rosemont Restaurant Week featuring deals through Saturday
Rosemont Restaurant Week 2025 is featuring deals from restaurants like Carmine's, Carlucci and Fat Rosie's.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Restaurant week is all the rage in Rosemont this week.

The suburb has many restaurants to choose from.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

That includes mainstays like Carmine's and Carlucci, as well as newer spots like Crust Brewing and Fat Rosie's.

Chef Dudley Nieto, the culinary director at Fat Rosie's, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it Monday.

SEE ALSO: Chatham restaurant Lem's Bar-B-Q receives prestigious James Beard Award

The taco and tequila bar located in several suburbs just opened last fall in Rosemont.

Rosemont Restaurant Week is taking place now through Saturday.

Rosemont visitors can take advantage of special prix fixe, three-course lunch and/or dinner menus at a wide variety of participating Rosemont restaurants.

Visit www.RosemontRestaurantWeek.com and www.FatRosies.com for more information.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW