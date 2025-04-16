Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman head for divorce in Searchlight Pictures' 'The Roses'

The two star alongside an all-star cast featuring Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa and more.

All is fair when love is war. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Coleman are a seemingly happy couple, until that façade shatters and war breaks out.

LOS ANGELES -- Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Coleman go head-to-head in "The Roses," a dark comedy directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara ("Poor Things").

The Searchlight Pictures film follows Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Coleman), a seemingly happy couple with a beautiful house, successful careers and wonderful children. But when Theo loses his job and Ivy's career takes off, their cushy faade starts to crumble, as the two head for a nasty divorce.

Based on the trailer, it seems there is no argument too petty, nor food fight too messy as the two compete for anything and everything they can get.

"Things are getting a little out of hand," Theo says, as Ivy raises a gun in his direction. "Oh, you think?" she responds.

The pair are joined by an all-star cast featuring Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao and Kate McKinnon.

Executive producers include James L. Brooks, Michael Adler, Jonathan Adler, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Cáit Collins.

"The Roses" is based on the 1989 film "The War of the Roses," based on the novel by Warren Adler.

It premieres in theaters August 29.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.

