Roy Ayers, musician known for hit song 'Everybody Loves the Sunshine,' dies at 84 in New York

NEW YORK CITY -- Roy Ayers, the legendary jazz vibraphonist, composer and producer known for hit songs like "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," has died at 84, according to his family.

Ayers' family announced his passing in a post to his Facebook page.

They say the musician died on Tuesday in New York City after a long illness.

The message said, "He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy's life will be forthcoming."

Born in Los Angeles, Ayers was involved with music from a young age. His website describes a music group Ayers formed in his early years in high school before studying advanced music theory at Los Angeles City College.

"In the 60's he was an award-winning jazz vibraphonist, and transformed into a popular R &B band leader in the 70's/80's," the website states.

Ayers' hit song "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" came out in 1976, included on his album of the same name, released with his Roy Ayers Ubiquity band.

Some of Ayers' projects through the years included his 1978 album "Let's Do It," which featured gospel singer Merry Clayton on several tracks; "You Might Be Surprised," which was released in 1985; and in later years, "Nasté," which was released in 1995.

"I listen as I play, and I'm not caught up in defining the type of music I play. In other words, others are more discerning than me when it comes to defining music have called what I do 'neo-soul,' and that's cool with me ... You know, its all about changing, really, and being multi-versatile," Ayers once said in an interview published on record label BBE's website.

Some of the massive stars that have sampled Ayers' "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" over the years include in J. Cole and Mary J. Blige.

Blige remembered Ayers on social media, writing in a post on Wednesday evening, "RIP Roy Ayers ."