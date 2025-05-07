ABC7's Roz Varon hosting fundraiser to benefit scholarship in memory of her daughter Sara

29-year-old Sara Beth Janz died of a recent illness on New Year's Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Roz Varon is hosting a pilates fundraiser to benefit the scholarship honoring the memory of her daughter.

Sara Beth Janz passed away unexpectedly from a medical complication. She was 29 years old.

To honor her, Roz launched the Sara Janz "Take Your Shot" Memorial Scholarship.

Roz has shared some of her grief journey on social media.

"I wanted people to understand it: grief is very personal," Roz said. "There is no rule book. It's just how you feel it. I want people to understand that their grief journey is okay."

A fundraiser for the scholarship is coming up in the suburbs and also virtually.

Sara's Pilates for a Purpose will be held on May 17th at 9:30 a.m. It's happening at Superior Pilates in Lake Forest.

The class costs $40 and all proceeds benefit Sara's memorial scholarship fund.

To sign up on for the class, click here.

