RTA officials say at least four of eight CTA trains would be reduced or eliminated next year

RTA Board to meet with $771M budget shortfall looming with cuts forecast for CTA, Metra, Pace

The looming $771 million fiscal cliff is an issue that affects thousands in the Chicago area, including riders Metra, Pace and CTA riders.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big budget gap is looming for the CTA, Metra and Pace.

The Regional Transportation Authority or RTA will meet just hours from now to talk about possible doomsday scenarios if funding is cut.

RTA officials say at least four of eight CTA trains would be reduced or eliminated next year and bus service would also be affected.

Metra and Pace are also looking at deep cuts.

Metra officials say riders would be looking at a 40 percent service reduction, eliminating early morning and late evening trains.

Meanwhile, Pace says all suburban weekend buses would be cut.

A CTA rider ABC7 spoke with says his ability to get to work...is fully dependent on public transit.

"I've never owned a car in my life," Coi Stopek said. "I rely on the CTA to get to work every single day and I'm just surprised that the government isn't stepping in to do more of the funding. I feel it is a public service."

Public transit workers are also looking at sweeping layoffs if funding doesn't come through.

The RTA is calling on the state legislature to approve funding by the end of this legislative session.

The budget cycle ends on May 31 so lawmakers have ten weeks to fill the massive budget gap.