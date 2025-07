Rush Hospital pausing hormonal care for new patients under 18

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rush is pausing hormonal care for new patients under the age of 18.

Hospital leaders tell ABC7 the decision was made in collaboration with clinical leaders.

The hospital continues to provide mental health, behavioral health and social services to gender care patients regardless of age.

Rush does not provide surgical treatment to minor patients and hasn't since 2023.

