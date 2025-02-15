Chicago Ukrainians skeptical Russia, Ukraine moving toward peace after Trump-Putin call

'(Putin) is well-known international war criminal ... how do you negotiate with the person like that?'

Chicago Ukrainians are skeptical Russia and Ukraine are moving toward peace after a Zelenskyy-JD Vance meeting and Trump's comments on the war.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that forced thousands of Ukrainians to flee to Chicago.

Ukrainian Village welcomed many refugees, including Natalya Zavizistup. She and others are anxious for the bloodshed to stop. But, they say, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must be an equal partner in achieving peace.

"Putin, Donald Trump and Zelenskyy must communicate together. They must find special decision for this problem," Zavizistup said.

While Zelenskyy was optimistic about moving toward peace following a meeting Friday with Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainians in Chicago are skeptical and anxious.

Dr. Mariya Dmytriv-Kapeniak, the president of the Ukraine Congress Committee of Illinois, calls the 90-minute phone call between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin early this week mind-boggling.

"He is well-known international war criminal. He is wanted for his war crimes. And how do you negotiate with the person like that?" Dmytriv-Kapeniak said.

The Trump administration indicated Ukraine will have to make concessions, including possibly allowing Russia to keep some of the territory it has captured. Russia now occupies close to 20% of Ukraine.

Zavizistup's hometown is very close to the occupied territories.

"When I think about to go back to my home, I don't want to live in the Russian territory," Zavizistup said.

Ukrainians fear, once Putin is allowed to take the territories, he will eventually take the whole country, and then move on to take Poland and the Czech Republic.

"Putin's dream is to recreate Soviet Union. It's an imperialistic ambition. It's not just a land grab. He wants to destroy the other cultures," Dmytriv-Kapeniak said.

While President Trump promised he would end the war in Ukraine on the first day of his presidency, formal peace negotiations begin next week.