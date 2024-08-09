Ryan and Cheryl talk back-to-school shopping, Bud Billiken Parade and new Broadway in Chicago show!

Chicago's back-to-school season always kicks off with a bang with the annual Bud Billiken Parade!

Chicago's back-to-school season always kicks off with a bang with the annual Bud Billiken Parade!

Chicago's back-to-school season always kicks off with a bang with the annual Bud Billiken Parade!

Chicago's back-to-school season always kicks off with a bang with the annual Bud Billiken Parade!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 95th Annual Bud Billiken Parade is here!

This week on Windy City Weekend, Val is off soaking up sun for her anniversary! So, Ryan thought of bringing in someone who knows the sun pretty well. ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott is here to guest co-host.

Chicago's back-to-school season always kicks off with a bang with the annual Bud Billiken Parade! This year, the parade is celebrating "95 years of excellence" and promises to be one of the most dazzling Bud Billiken parades ever!

Ryan and Cheryl speak to the Parade's organizer and Chicago Defender Charities President Myiti Sengstacke-Rice as well as honorary parade marshal and rapper Rhymefest.

If you can't make it down to the parade, you can watch all the action right here on ABC7, hosted by Cheryl Burton, Hosea Sanders and Val Warner and with reporting on the street from Terrell Brown and Karen Jordan.

The two-hour special broadcast of the 95th Annual Bud Billiken Parade will be available live on ABC7 and abc7chicago.com on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. It will also exclusively stream live on ABC7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Couponology

Back-to-school shopping is not cheap! A recent study revealed that families in Chicago will spend about $747 per student.

Summer is winding down, and kids are gearing up for the new school year, but back-to-school shopping is not cheap! A recent study revealed that families in Chicago will spend about $747 per student. The national average is $586 per child.

Windy City Weekend Contributor, Jeanne Sparrow, was joined by Couponology spokesperson Jules Zanata with deals up to 50% off just for our viewers!

Redbubble - Print custom artwork on everything from clothes to accessories to home decor with Redbubble. PROMO: 25% Off sitewide with code RBC-BACKTOSCHOOL

The Container Store - Organize your closet or dorm room with durable storage from The Container Store. PROMO: Text COLLEGE to 22822 for 25% off this year's space-saving, must-haves.

Quay - Stay fashionable with trend-forward designer eyewear for any moment or mood with Quay sunglasses. PROMO: Get 30% off sitewide with code BTS30 (includes Rx and Blue Light).

Mountain Warehouse - Prepare the family for the outdoors with a wide range of clothing, gear and accessories from Mountain Warehouse. PROMO: Get 20% Off Sitewide with the code WINDYCITY

Ashley - The key to a good school year is a good night's sleep! With a wide range of sizes and types, an Ashley Sleep Mattress offers undisturbed sleep and peace of mind. PROMO: Doorbusters are starting at just $199 and up to 50% Off Clearance.

Val and Maks

SAVOR After Hours is the perfect blend of flawless choreography and high-energy entertainment that will leave you awestruck.

You know them and you love them from ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." Professional dancers (and brothers) Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy dance their way to Windy City Weekend!

They're promoting their new Broadway in Chicago show, "SAVOR After Hours," an intimate experience of the senses filled with dance, passion, and the art of savoring every single moment. It's hailed by Broadway World as "Sensory Perfection." SAVOR After Hours is the perfect blend of flawless choreography and high-energy entertainment that will leave you awestruck.

You can purchase tickets to experience the show by visiting https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/shows/savor-after-hours/.

Roeper's reviews: Spend or save?

Which new movies are worth your money?

"It Ends With Us" - SAVE

Blake Lively stars in a romance drama based off the best-selling novel "It Ends With Us," as a young woman who moves with the hope of opening a business. But she soon falls in love with a charming neurosurgeon, until she sees their relationship taking the same toxic route her parents did.

"The Instigators" - SAVE

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck make an unlikely pair of robbers who are on the run from the police after a heist went awry.

"Mr. Throwback" - SPEND

"Mr. Throwback" is a new comedy series starring Steph Curry playing himself and Adam Palley as a Chicago sports memorabilia dealer who used to be Steph's best friend when they were in sixth grade.

"Cuckoo" - SPEND

"Cuckoo" is a horror film where a teen girl travels to a resort in the German Alps with her father, only for her to discover horrifying secrets about her family.