Ryan Reynolds highlights nature's misfits in Nat Geo's 'Underdogs'

Ryan Reynolds gets wild with Nat Geo's "Underdogs," a new series that puts the outcasts of the animal kingdom in the spotlight. The series premieres June 15 on Nat Geo and ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Ryan Reynolds is flipping the script on the beauty of Mother Nature's creatures!

Reynolds is teaming up with National Geographic to showcase the outcasts of the animal kingdom in "Underdogs."

The official synopsis states, "From their hidden talents to their unconventional hygiene choices to their unsavory courtship rituals, UNDERDOGS celebrates the unique behaviors of the animals who don't usually get to be the stars of the show."

"Each episode of the five-part series showcases a different aspect of these underdogs' bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, deception, dubious parenting skills and gross-out behaviors. 'Underdogs' features a range of never-before-filmed scenes, including the first time a film crew has ever entered a special cave in New Zealand - a huge cavern that glows brighter than a bachelor pad under a black light thanks to the glowing butts of millions of mucus-coated grubs. All over the world, overlooked superstars like this are out there 24/7, giving it maximum effort and keeping the natural world in working order for all those showboating polar bears, sharks and gorillas."

Reynolds serves as narrator and executive producer.

"Getting to work with National Geographic on 'Underdogs' was a dream come true-mostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children. Technically, they saw 'Deadpool & Wolverine' but I don't think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears and screaming for two hours," said Reynolds in a statement. "We're so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can't wait for everyone to see."

Composer Henry Gregson-Williams, whose previous work includes "Shrek," "The Martian" and "Gladiator 2," scored the series. And Green Day wrote the theme song, which is featured in the trailer (seen in the video player above).

National Geographic's "Underdogs" premieres June 15 at 9/8c, simulcast on ABC, and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Hulu and this ABC station.