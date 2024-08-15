Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg completes final cancer treatment

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg announced Thursday that he has completed his final treatment for prostate cancer and is cancer free.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was some great news Thursday for a Chicago Cubs legend.

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg announced that he's completed radiation treatments for metastatic prostate cancer treatments and that he's cancer free.

The 64-year-old former shortstop had been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments for several months after he announced in January he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Treatments have gone well, and he said on "670 The Score" this afternoon that his doctor tells him his condition moving forward is manageable.

Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star during his 15 seasons for the Cubs from 1982 to 1997, amassing 282 home runs and 344 stolen bases. After his playing career, he served as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2013 to 2015, going 119-159.

The Cubs honored the legend last month with his own statue outside of Wrigley Field.

Sandberg won the National League MVP in 1984, the year the Cubs won a division title. He led the league in triples and runs scored that season while hitting .314 with 19 home runs. He also won nine consecutive Gold Glove awards.

In 1990, Sandberg hit 40 home runs, becoming just the third primary second baseman to reach the 40-homer plateau.

He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

ESPN contributed to this report.