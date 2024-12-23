Sam's Toy Box: Budget-friendly toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you need to find last minute toys to buy for the holidays-but don't want to break the bank-you're in luck.

Ms. Rachel Wooden Learning Blocks (Melissa and Doug)

-These blocks and activity cards are Inspired by Ms. Rachel's popular baby and toddler videos.

-Includes 26 embossed blocks, featuring numbers, letters, pictures, and colors.

- Encourages language, turn-taking, and social skills with four-game blocks featuring animals, body parts, emotions, and movements.

- Includes 14 double-sided activity cards for matching, counting, play ideas, and

- Ages: 18 mos.+

- MSRP: $29.99

- Availability: Amazon, melissaanddoug.com, Target, Walmart

Crayola Paw Patrol Scribble Scrubbies 3CT Deluxe Set (Paramount)

-Scribble Scrubbies go PAWPatrol! Not only is he six inches in height, but his head and legs are poseable too!

-Chase, Marshall, and Skye have the same fuzzy exterior as the original Scribble Scrubbie Pets and can be colored and washed repeatedly to create new designs!

- Use the included 6 Ultra-Clean washable markers or any Crayola Ultra Clean Markers you have at home.

- Great for girls and boys, it makes a standout birthday or holiday gift, whether you add it to a growing collection of Scribble Scrubbie Pets or start a new one!

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $14.99

- Available: Walmart (Week of October 12)

Disney Crystal Surprise (CRA-Z-Art)

-Pop open a Cra-Z-Art Disney Crystal Surprise Ball to discover what's inside.

- Each ball contains a beautifully crafted Disney Crysta figurine, a fun bag of CraZSand or CraZSlimy, and two small crystal accessories to match the figurine.

-There are 12 to collect.

-Ages: 3+

-MSRP: $7.99

-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Flat 2 Fast Card Racers (Luki Lab)

-Flat 2 Fast Card Racers transforms from cards to superfast racing cars with the press of a button.

-No pullback is needed.

-These portable card racers fit perfectly in a pocket or backpack for on-the-go play!

- Ages: 5+

- MSRP: $5.99

-Available: Amazon, Luki Lab.com

Sonic Chargers Fire Hawk (Wecool)

-Charge It! Throw It! Fly It!

-Create dynamic aerial stunts with the Fire Hawk Sonic Charger by LumiTek Flight.

-The Fire Hawk flies indoors or out and has three flying modes: 15-second, 30-second, or no-limit flight modes.

-Get up to 30 flights on one charge (varies on flight mode).

-Super bright LED lights for spectacular night flights!

-Includes one Sonic Charger, one Charger, two Extra Vertical Stabilizers, and Instruction Guide.

- MSRP: $19.99

- Ages 8+

- Available: Target

Say Yes! Alphabet Bead Bracelet Set (Make It Real)

-2023 was the year of the DIY friendship bracelets, and in 2024, the trend continues to skyrocket; especially with the continuation of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

-With #friendshipbracelets having over 2.2B views on TikTok, Make It Real is bringing this trend to new heights. The Say Yes! Alphabet Bead Bracelet Set is the ultimate bracelet-making kit!

- Use over 1000 assorted beads to create bracelets featuring fun and inspiring messages.

-Trade with friends to share the fun!

- Ages: 8+

- MSRP: $14.99

- Available: Toys 'R' Us, Boscov's, Amazon

