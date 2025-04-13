Woman killed in Budlong Woods stabbing; suspect in custody, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Sunday, April 13, 2025 10:45AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

The attack happened at about 11:24 p.m. in the 2700-block of W. Balmoral Avenue, according to police.

A man, 35, and a woman, 29, were allegedly arguing when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed her, CPD said.

When police arrived, they found the woman inside a residence with a stab wound to her torso. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The suspect ran off, however, police said he was later placed in custody. Charged are pending.

No other information regarding the case was immediately available.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

