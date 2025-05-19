"All the cooking that I learned was from just watching my dad. I grew up in that restaurant, House of Nanking."

From SF's House of Nanking to House of Fang: The culinary journey of Kathy Fang

SAN FRANCISCO -- Growing up in her father's renowned restaurant, House of Nanking, Kathy Fang never followed a traditional culinary path. Instead, she learned by watching, observing, and absorbing the energy of one of San Francisco's most beloved dining institutions.

"I feel like my culinary background is pretty distinctive and unique," Fang explains. "All the cooking that I learned was from just watching my dad. I grew up in that restaurant, House of Nanking."

While many chefs train in culinary schools, Fang's education came from family and real-world experience. As a child, she was fascinated by the restaurant's bustling atmosphere, carefully watching both the kitchen operations and customer reactions. This unique upbringing gave her an intimate understanding of what makes a restaurant successful.

Despite her love for food, Fang initially resisted following in her parents' footsteps. She witnessed firsthand how demanding restaurant life could be and initially determined "that's not what I want." However, after trying other career paths that left her feeling uninspired, she realized her true passion lay in "food and being around people and sharing our culture."

House of Nanking opened in 1988 as a husband-and-wife venture created by Fang's parents simply to support their family. Her father, Peter Fang, had no formal culinary training but fell in love with cooking while working in restaurants. Despite their modest beginnings, they created what would become "quite iconic in San Francisco."

After 37 years in business, House of Nanking has earned a devoted following. "A lot of people say it's the best Chinese food that they've ever had," Fang noted. "And we're talking about people not just from the Bay Area, but all over the world."

When Fang decided to open her own restaurant, House of Fang, at age 27, it became a natural collaboration with her father. Peter Fang had always considered opening another location, but "never trusted to do it with anybody else other than with me."

This is an undated image of Culinary Chef Kathy Fang holding one of her dishes in her San Francisco, California restaurant, House of Nanking. Silvio Carrillo

The new venture allowed them to honor their family traditions while adding their own twist. Customers were impressed not only by Fang's cooking abilities, but also by her interpersonal skills, moving effortlessly between the kitchen and front of house. This versatility led many to suggest she pursue food television.

The duo's latest project, "The House of Nanking Cookbook," represents a father-daughter collaboration that chronicles three generations of family cooking. Written in both their voices, it tells Peter Fang's journey from China to the United States and includes their grandmother's recipes alongside House of Nanking classics.

"It's about preserving our heritage, our culture, so that we can pass it down to future generations and have people be able to connect over food," Fang explains.

For Fang, San Francisco provides the perfect backdrop for their culinary story. She describes the city as "honestly irreplaceable," praising its perfect weather, stunning landscape, and rich diversity built on countless immigrant stories like theirs.

"The city is built among so many different immigrant stories like ours. It just makes it so much more rich and diverse compared to a lot of other cities. You just can't find the same energy and diversity and love."

Through her restaurants and cookbook, Kathy Fang continues to honor her family's legacy while carving out her own path, ensuring that the flavors and stories of House of Nanking will continue to connect people across generations.

You can learn more about House of Nanking here. As well as Fang restaurant here.