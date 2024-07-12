Schaumburg firefighters help make pool wheelchair-accessible for 7-year-old girl through Make-A-Wish

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Some firefighters are making it a little easier for a 7-year-old Schaumburg girl with cerebral palsy and epilepsy to use her swimming pool.

A group of Schaumburg firefighters are building a deck around Savanah Boscardin's pool.

Her mother, Kelly, is overwhelmed with love and gratitude.

"I'm so filled with joy right now. The village is huge, and they've answered the call for my angel," Kelly Boscardin said.

Savanah Boscardin is non-verbal, but her mom said she has been delighted by the pool she was gifted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the deck that's now being built around it.

"While she can't give you it in words quite yet, she shares it with her body through her sounds, through her facial expressions. You know it," Kelly Boscardin said.

The girl was approved for a program called "Fire Buddies," which is served by the Firefighter's Local Union Chapter 4092.

And that meant a flood of angels started coming her way.

Firefighters came to fill up her pool in May.

"This is the things that we like to do outside of being on shift, and doing shift work, and just coming out here, and just going a little bit farther," Fire Buddies member Sarie Turner said.

Then, when Kelly Boscardin ran out of money to make her home wheelchair-accessible, they offered their labor to a local contractor, who is also donating his skills.

"We needed manpower. I said, cause she's running short on funds, you know, she's a single mom. And I said, 'if you can get people here to help us out, we can build this deck,'" said Gonzo Campos, with Executive Remodeling Construction.

And the Fire Buddies came by the dozen. The girl's mother said it's the greatest gift, along with her daughter.

"Her gift to this world is love, and I feel like it's coming back to her," Kelly Boscardin said.

The project was designed to be a multi-day effort, but, thanks to all the volunteers, the work is far ahead of schedule.