Schaumburg police seek suspect in possible child luring case

The Schaumburg Police Department issued a warning about a possible child luring incident near Slingerland and Westover.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Schaumburg police are alerting the public about a possible child luring.

Police say it happened on Friday morning near Slingerland and Westover.

According to authorities, a woman driving a black Nissan SUV approached two children.

The woman reportedly offered to give the kids a ride to school, but they ran home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department.