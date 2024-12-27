Schaumburg man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting after mistaking relative for intruder

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A Christmas visit turned tragic when a suburban homeowner mistook a relative for a home intruder and shot her to death.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at a home in the 1800 block of Carlisle Court in Schaumburg, police said.

Schaumburg man Daniel Garcia is now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say Garcia's relative, 50-year-old Kellie Barnett, was staying at his home in Schaumburg when he woke up Christmas morning and fired a gun at her.

Garcia appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing.

No further information was immediately available.