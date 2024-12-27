24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Schaumburg man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting after mistaking relative for intruder

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 27, 2024 9:30PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A Christmas visit turned tragic when a suburban homeowner mistook a relative for a home intruder and shot her to death.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at a home in the 1800 block of Carlisle Court in Schaumburg, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Schaumburg man Daniel Garcia is now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say Garcia's relative, 50-year-old Kellie Barnett, was staying at his home in Schaumburg when he woke up Christmas morning and fired a gun at her.

Garcia appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW