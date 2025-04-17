24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman shot inside Schaumburg home by gunfire across street, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 2:28AM
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A bullet flew through a home Wednesday in the north suburbs, hitting a woman inside.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Revere Circle in Schaumburg, police said.

Police said a shot was fired across the street from another home.

A woman was shot in her home, and she was not believed to be the intended target Schaumburg police said.

The woman is expected to be okay, and police said there is no current threat to the community.

No further information was immediately available.

