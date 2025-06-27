Philadelphia schools accused of failing to properly inspect asbestos, facing federal charges

Prosecutors said it was the first time a school district in the U.S. has faced such environmental criminal allegations.

PHILADELPHIA -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Philadelphia's public schools with failing to properly inspect eight schools for damaged asbestos. The district agreed to have the criminal case deferred while it pays for a court supervised monitor to keep tabs on its response.

Prosecutors said it was the first time a school district in the U.S. has faced such environmental criminal allegations.

The district is charged with eight counts of violating the federal Toxic Substances Control Act for allegedly failing to perform inspections in a timely manner during a recent five-year period.

Authorities said a judge must approve the terms of the deferred prosecution agreement, which avoids a grand jury indictment. If the school district complies with the relevant federal law, the government can eventually drop the charges.

About 300 of the school district's aging set of 339 buildings contain asbestos, the U.S. attorney's office said in a release.

Asbestos, a construction material in wide use until the 1980s, has been linked to cancer and lung disease.

Investigators said some asbestos was improperly addressed and that schools have had to close as a result of asbestos problems. Prosecutors said the "longstanding and widespread problem" put students and teachers in danger.

The deferred prosecution agreement says the school system has already improved policies, procedures and compliance regarding asbestos inspections and abatement.

"Since joining the District in June 2022, our dedicated team has worked alongside the Board of Education and external partners to improve outcomes, with safety and well-being as our No. 1 priority in our strategic plan-Accelerate Philly," said Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. in a statement. "We have rebuilt our asbestos management program so all District-owned school buildings are now inspected twice per year. We have tripled our investment in environmental management with support from the University of Pennsylvania, and we have increased transparency with school communities so they can have more confidence in the District."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.