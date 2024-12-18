Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorneys to ask judge for more evidence from prosecutors in court hearing

NEW YORK -- Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys will tell the judge overseeing his federal case that they are not getting enough evidence from prosecutors.

The lawyers will ask for the evidence, or discovery, at a 2 p.m. hearing on Wednesday in Manhattan.

Combs lawyers "intends to file a letter today requesting the Court modify the Protective Order to require the U.S. to re-designate a small subset of discovery materials from "inspection-only" to "Attorney's Possession Only."

Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his arrest in September in a federal sex trafficking case.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" from 2008 to now.

He was charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the federal indictment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last week, Combs abandoned his attempt to get released on bail, according to a court filing.

His attorney sent word to the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals withdrawing Combs' appeal of several decisions denying him bail.

"Mr. Combs does not seek to appeal the district court's denial of his renewed motion and hereby moves to voluntarily dismiss the appeal," the filing said.

The filing includes a signed statement from Combs, certifying he understands the ramifications of dismissing the appeal.

"Mr. Combs hereby states that (a) counsel has explained the effect of voluntary dismissal of the appeal; (b) he understands counsel's explanation, and (c) he desires to withdraw and voluntarily dismiss the appeal."