Cooking up a Storm shares healthy kids' lunch ideas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler cooked up a storm Tuesday with healthy lunch options, as students begin a new school year.

Rene Ficek, the owner of Seattle Sutton Healthy Eating, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

Ficek made a peanut butter yogurt dip, barbecue ranch and shared a chia pudding recipe.

Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating BBQ Ranch Recipe

Makes 8 servings (1 ounce each)

Ingredients

- 3 tbsp. buttermilk

- 1/3 cup low-fat plain yogurt

- 1 tbsp. BBQ sauce

- 1/3 cup light sour cream

- 1 tbsp. onion powder

- 1 tbsp. parsley flakes

- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

- 1 tsp. dried chives

Instructions

Measure and place all ingredients into a bowl. Whisk ingredients together until fully incorporated. Refrigerate the BBQ Ranch until ready to use.

Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating Yogurt-Peanut Butter Dip Recipe

Makes 4 servings (3 ounces each)

Ingredients

- 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

- 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt

- 2 tbsp. agave nectar

Instructions

In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, peanut butter and agave nectar until smooth with no lumps. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with apples or any other fruit of your choice.

Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating Chocolate Chia Pudding Recipe

Makes 4 servings (4 ounces each)

Ingredients

- 2 tbsp. light brown sugar

- 1/8 tsp. pure vanilla extract

- 1 tsp. black chia seeds

- 3/4 cup almond milk

- 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

- 2 tbsp. cornstarch

- 2/3 cup whole milk

Instructions

Mix the cornstarch with a small amount of the milk to dissolve it and set aside. Place all ingredients except the corn starch mixture, chocolate chips and chia seeds into a pot. Slowly heat the mixture until it starts to simmer. Whisk in the cornstarch mixture and bring to a boil; then, turn off the heat (205 to 212F). While the mixture is still hot, immediately add the chocolate chips, and stir until completely dissolved. Place the pudding into a container, and fold in the chia seeds gently, without overmixing. Chill the pudding before serving. Enjoy with fresh fruit or on its own.