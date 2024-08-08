WATCH LIVE

Pippin's Tavern celebrates 50 years in River North

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024 5:30PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pippin's Tavern is celebrating 50 years of serving Chicago's River North neighborhood.

To celebrate the accomplishment, they will serve $5 corned beef sandwiches on Thursday.

Pippin's Dueling Piano Shows happen every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and every Sunday during brunch from noon to 3 p.m.

Chef Matt Bryks joined ABC7 Chicago to share their "drunken sailors" recipe.

To learn more about Pippin's, click here.

Ingredients

-Neutral Oil- 2 T, split
-Shrimp, size 16/20, peeled and deveined- 7 pieces
-Salt- 1 T
-Shallots, minced- 1 T
-Brandy/Bourbon- .25 C
-Garlic Butter- 2 oz
-Lemon Zest- .5 t
-Parsley, chopped- .5 t
-Toasted bread- 2 pieces

1- Heat a large pan over medium heat with 1 T neutral oil.
2- Place bread in pan and cook 1-2 min, on each side or until desired toastiness.
3- Remove from pan and cut in half.
4- Add remaining oil to the pan and crank heat to high.
5- Dry shrimp with a paper towel. Season both sides with salt.
6- When oil is shimmering, add shrimp. Cook for 1 minute, or until shrimp is golden.
7- Add shallots, toss with shrimp cook for 20 seconds.
8- Add alcohol, reduce by half.
9- Remove pan from heat and add butter, stirring constantly until butter melts.
10- Place shrimp in desired vessel and pour the butter sauce over shrimp.
11- Garnish with lemon zest and parsley. Serve with toast.

Garlic Butter

-Butter, soft- 1 LB
-Garlic Powder- .5 t
-Smoked hot paprika- 1 t
-Dry Parsley- 1 T
-Garlic, micro planed-8 large cloves
-Salt- 2 t

1- Place everything into a bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer or by hand with a spatula.
2- Lay out a sheet of parchment paper, horizontally, about a foot long.
3- Spoon the butter along the bottom half of the parchment, about 2 inches thick.
4- Lift the bottom of the parchment paper over the strip of butter and gently roll the butter into a log.
5- Wrap the log in plastic wrap, twisting the ends. Refrigerate until solid.

