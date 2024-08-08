Pippin's Tavern celebrates 50 years in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pippin's Tavern is celebrating 50 years of serving Chicago's River North neighborhood.

To celebrate the accomplishment, they will serve $5 corned beef sandwiches on Thursday.

Pippin's Dueling Piano Shows happen every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and every Sunday during brunch from noon to 3 p.m.

Chef Matt Bryks joined ABC7 Chicago to share their "drunken sailors" recipe.

To learn more about Pippin's, click here.

Ingredients

-Neutral Oil- 2 T, split

-Shrimp, size 16/20, peeled and deveined- 7 pieces

-Salt- 1 T

-Shallots, minced- 1 T

-Brandy/Bourbon- .25 C

-Garlic Butter- 2 oz

-Lemon Zest- .5 t

-Parsley, chopped- .5 t

-Toasted bread- 2 pieces

1- Heat a large pan over medium heat with 1 T neutral oil.

2- Place bread in pan and cook 1-2 min, on each side or until desired toastiness.

3- Remove from pan and cut in half.

4- Add remaining oil to the pan and crank heat to high.

5- Dry shrimp with a paper towel. Season both sides with salt.

6- When oil is shimmering, add shrimp. Cook for 1 minute, or until shrimp is golden.

7- Add shallots, toss with shrimp cook for 20 seconds.

8- Add alcohol, reduce by half.

9- Remove pan from heat and add butter, stirring constantly until butter melts.

10- Place shrimp in desired vessel and pour the butter sauce over shrimp.

11- Garnish with lemon zest and parsley. Serve with toast.

Garlic Butter

-Butter, soft- 1 LB

-Garlic Powder- .5 t

-Smoked hot paprika- 1 t

-Dry Parsley- 1 T

-Garlic, micro planed-8 large cloves

-Salt- 2 t

1- Place everything into a bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer or by hand with a spatula.

2- Lay out a sheet of parchment paper, horizontally, about a foot long.

3- Spoon the butter along the bottom half of the parchment, about 2 inches thick.

4- Lift the bottom of the parchment paper over the strip of butter and gently roll the butter into a log.

5- Wrap the log in plastic wrap, twisting the ends. Refrigerate until solid.

