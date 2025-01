Security guard stabbed at high school in Skokie, police say

A security guard was stabbed Tuesday after a basketball game at Niles North High School in Skokie, police said.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A high school security guard was hurt after being attacked at a north suburban school.

The attack happened Tuesday night at Niles North High School in Skokie, police said.

Someone stabbed the guard with a sharp object during a disturbance after a basketball game, police said.

The guard was not seriously hurt, and no students were hurt.

No arrests have been made as Skokie police continue to investigate.