Jason Alexander stars in 'Judgement Day' at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most of us know Jason Alexander as George Costanza on "Seinfeld," but he's also a Tony winner who is now starring with Daniel Breaker in the world premiere of "Judgement Day" at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

You can get tickets to see the new comedy now.

Alexander plays Sammy, a scoundrel who has had a near death experience. To stay out of hell, he's got one last chance to do the right thing.

"He is told very quickly that the pathway for his redemption is purely in acts, it's not becoming a good person, it's just doing good things to offset the life he's lived," he said.

Breaker plays Father Michael, a priest in a crisis of faith. The actor is known for his role in "Billions" and also played Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of "Hamilton."

"I've always been a fan of Chicago audiences, they're hungry for new works, they love the classics, they embrace the diversity of theater," Breaker said.

"There's a reason why new pieces come to this town, because you have an audience that is interested in stuff that is still in development," said Alexander.

Though Alexander has a wide and varied body of work on theater and on film, he's never quite been able to escape the shadow of his iconic "Seinfeld" character.

"The audience, it takes a couple of minutes. When this play starts, they think they're coming to see Jason, they're coming to see George, suddenly I have some kind of hair, I have a mustache, and I'm talking in a Chicago accent, and they're like, where is George?!" he said. "But, with Seinfeld in particular, I meet more people who tell me about some dark thing or dark time they were going through and that show kept them laughing, kept their sense of hope or humor alive, and they are incredibly grateful to me for giving them that."

Both Alexander and Breaker have starred in major Broadway hits. Is that the same goal with this play?

"I think it could actually fill a void for a good old hilarious play with some deep questions," Breaker said. "It's a new, original with some mildly talented people in it. Jason's got a good future."

"Well there's no going back, that's for sure!" Alexander quipped.

"Judgement Day" plays in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater through May 26.