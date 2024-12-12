Selena Gomez is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco

Pop star and "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena Gomez is engaged to record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco.

Gomez revealed the news Wednesday on Instagram, writing: "forever begins now," showcasing a close-up photo of her diamond ring along with a picnic setup and smiling photos of her and Blanco. "Hey wait... that's my wife," Blanco commented on the post.

A slew of fellow singers and actors, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Lil Nas X and Julia Michaels congratulated the couple on their engagement.

"Yes I will be the flower girl," Swift commented on the post.

"HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!" Aniston wrote.

Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, went public with their relationship about a year ago. The pair collaborated on several songs, including Gomez's 2023 hit "Single Soon," and "I Can't Get Enough" in 2019.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez said at the time.

Blanco gushed about Gomez in an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in May, saying he wakes up every day and can't believe he gets to share his life with the pop superstar.

"She's just like the best, most genuine person. Everything is so completely real," he said. "Like every day when I wake up and I like walk by the mirror as I'm like, walking to her and I'm like, and I like, look at myself and I'm like, 'How did I get here?'"

Gomez, a former Disney child star, recently earned Golden Globe nominations for her performances in the Hulu drama series "Only Murders in the Building" and Netflix thriller-musical "Emilia Pérez."

"I am so grateful and honored," Gomez wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Story.

Blanco has co-written chart-toppers for industry giants like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Britney Spears.

Gomez - the owner of 5-year-old cosmetic brand Rare Beauty - in September became one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the United States, according to Bloomberg, which valued her net worth at $1.3 billion.

