Semi truck rollover crash on I-55 near Lemont Road causing traffic backup | LIVE

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi rollover crash is causing a traffic headache in the west and south suburbs Thursday morning.
A truck rolled over before Lemont Road on inbound Interstate 55.
Chopper 7 was over the scene about 10:15 a.m., and all inbound lanes appeared to be blocked. Some vehicles were getting by on the shoulder for a time.
There is an extensive traffic backup.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.
