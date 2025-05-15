Semi truck rollover crash on I-55 near Lemont Road causing traffic backup | LIVE

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 15, 2025 3:36PM
LIVE: Chopper 7 over I-55 crash in west suburbs
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi rollover crash is causing a traffic headache in the west and south suburbs Thursday morning.

A truck rolled over before Lemont Road on inbound Interstate 55.

A semi truck rollover crash on I-55 near Lemont Road is causing a traffic backup in the Chicago area Thursday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 10:15 a.m., and all inbound lanes appeared to be blocked. Some vehicles were getting by on the shoulder for a time.

There is an extensive traffic backup.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

