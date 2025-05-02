Proposed law would make it easier for police to remove squatters from someone's home, bypassing months-long eviction process

Illinois 'Squatter Bill' advances out of committee, heads to full House for approval

Senate Bill 1563, known as the Squatter Bill, advanced out of committee and is headed to the full Illinois House for approval.

Senate Bill 1563, known as the Squatter Bill, advanced out of committee and is headed to the full Illinois House for approval.

Senate Bill 1563, known as the Squatter Bill, advanced out of committee and is headed to the full Illinois House for approval.

Senate Bill 1563, known as the Squatter Bill, advanced out of committee and is headed to the full Illinois House for approval.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois bill to crack down on squatting is another step closer to becoming law.

The proposed law would make it easier for police to remove squatters from someone's home, bypassing the months-long eviction process.

ABC7 Chicago consumer investigator Samantha Chatman has been on top of this for months.

Senate Bill 1563, known as the Squatter Bill, advanced out of the House committee, and is headed to the full Illinois House for approval.

It's a major step toward cracking down on squatting, and the lawmakers behind it believe they can get the bill to the finish line.

"We are so much closer than we have ever been," state Rep. La Shawn Ford said.

SEE MORE: Proposed law to crack down on squatting passes Illinois Senate; lawmakers form squatter task force

Ford, along with Illinois state Sen. Lakesia Collins, are the bill's sponsors.

"We have a way to immediately respond to someone who goes in and takes someone's property," Ford said.

Under the proposal, police would be able to remove squatters from someone's property on the spot, if the owner can prove it's rightfully theirs.

Current law allows squatters to stay, and homeowners have to take the issue up in eviction court.

If the bill becomes law, it would differentiate squatters from tenants, making it easier for property owners to regain control of their home.

"The stories have really given the law enforcement, homeowners, squatters, everyone is on notice that this is wrong," Ford said.

The Squatter Bill could go before the full Illinois House for a vote as early as next week.

If it passes, it would then head to the governor's desk for approval.