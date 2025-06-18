Children among several hurt in hit-and-run crashes as driver leads Lake County deputies on chase

Several people, including two children, are injured after a driver was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in the north suburbs on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Several people, including two children, are injured after a driver was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in the north suburbs on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Several people, including two children, are injured after a driver was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in the north suburbs on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Several people, including two children, are injured after a driver was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in the north suburbs on Tuesday evening, officials said.

UNINCORPORATED GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people, including two children, are injured after a driver was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in the north suburbs on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the driver hit a car, drove off, and continued hitting several other cars at multiple intersections before deputies could stop him.

Deputies initially responded to two hit-and-run crashes near a Grandwood Drive gas station in the Grandwood Park and unincorporated Gurnee area just before 6 p.m.

A deputy later found the vehicle that caused those crashes and tried to stop the suspect, a 34-year-old man of unincorporated Gurnee, but he continued to drive recklessly as he fled along multiple roadways, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect sideswiped two vehicles at Stearns School Road and Hunt Club Road. One of those drivers suffered minor injuries.

Traffic on Hunt Club Road and Grand Avenue briefly stopped the suspect, and deputies tried to enter his vehicle. But as traffic began to clear, he fled again.

The pursuit continued eastbound and then southbound on Route 21.

The suspect ran a red light at Route 21 and Gages Lake Road and t-boned a vehicle that was making a left turn. Four people in that vehicle, including two children, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then struck another vehicle, which was heading northbound, causing non-life-threatening injuries to that driver.

The suspect's vehicle continued rolling southbound until a deputy used their squad car to disable it.

Deputies then took the suspect into custody. He was taken to a local hospital with the others who were injured.

Charges are pending, and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team are investigating.