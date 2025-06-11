Several tenants move out of South Side apartment building after 2-day notice to vacate

Several tenants moved out of a Chicago apartment building in the 6100-block of South King Drive after being given a two-day deadline notice to vacate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tenants were given a two-day notice that they had to find somewhere else to live after an apartment building on Chicago's South Side was deemed unsafe.

Dozens of tenants were notified they had to be out by Wednesday.

Some of them told ABC7 they have nowhere else to go.

Many of the people who live in the apartment building in the 6100-block of South King Drive said they've been there many years and they have paid rent. But they said they were told Monday they had to move out by Wednesday, and Chicago police were there at 9 a.m. to enforce that.

Resident Andre Taylor moved out quickly, with Chicago police on hand to make sure he carried everything he can get into trash bags. He was not sure where he was going to wind up sleeping Wednesday night.

"For now we just getting bags and whatever you can grab, cause you can see they're boarding it up as soon as we moving out," Taylor said. "Just been one headache after another."

City buildings department officials gave Taylor and his neighbors two days notice that they had to evacuate the building because of unsafe conditions. Several tenants ABC7 spoke with said they have nowhere to go.

"What am I supposed to do with my dogs?" resident Lamont Prince said. "I don't have nowhere else to go."

On Tuesday, several neighbors showed ABC7 their units with holes in the ceilings and floors, faulty plumbing and broken windows. The building went into foreclosure, and the owner stopped doing maintenance.

The new owner, Frontline Real Estate Partners, told ABC7 they have no comment.

Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor of the 20th Ward said she notified the city buildings department, because it's dangerous.

"All day long it's about safety," Ald. Taylor said. "If you walk in some of those apartments, it's heartbreaking. I had to take a moment."

The alderwoman said the Salvation Army was on hand to help displace tenants to find housing. Kameron Shepherd said he's lived there most of his life.

"You got kids out here homeless," Shepherd said. "Got people out here trying to find somewhere to live. It's pitiful."

The Metropolitan Tenants Organization was there to try to help protect residents' rights. They said they at least want more time for them to move out, but they are having little luck.

"This is egregious and we only have questions for the city and landlord and property management company which has refused to answer questions upon multiple times of asking them," said Peter Dorman with Metropolitan Tenants Organization.

Residents said they were told after the building was boarded up, they would have 48 hours to come back and retrieve anything they left behind.

Chicago's Department of Buildings shared the following statement:

"The safety of Chicago residents is DOB's top priority, and we will not allow negligent property owners to endanger lives. The property at 6116-34 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first inspected in August 2023. In November 2024, due to ownership's failure to properly maintain and manage the property, the Department of Buildings issued a Commissioner Closure Order for the tier with the worst conditions located at 6124 South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Ownership completely abandoned the building, allowing the property to go into foreclosure, and conditions continued to deteriorate to the point of imminent danger to the community. Following a Commissioner Closure Order issued on June 8, 2025, DOB, in coordination with the court appointed Chancery Receiver, will vacate the entire building on June 11, 2025."