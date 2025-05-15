What is sextortion? Threatening emails, direct messages part of common scam

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 Chicago I-Team has an alert on sextortion.

It involves threatening letters delivered through email or direct message, claiming to have compromising videos, but they're scams.

The I-Team has obtained one of these messages that even some colleagues received.

The FBI says it's affecting people of all ages across the Chicago area and the country.

Here's what you should know if you are targeted.

One email was received by an ABC7 employee. The threat-filled message has the employee's address and phone number, and claims to have an explicit video, demanding payment, or else.

The scammer says they used malware on pornographic sites to capture video of the victim watching.

"And I've got access to all of your emails, contacts, and social media accounts too," the message said.

They then demand the victim pay up, or they will send everything.

The cost was 1,950 in Bitcoin.

"If you throw out a wide net, you're more likely to catch more victims," Chicago FBI Special Agent Ashley Kizler said.

Kizler says the FBI is seeing a surge in sextortion cases.

Sextortionists who send these letters can be bluffing about having those images, or they can screenshot images on apps. Sometimes they even put a victim's face onto fake images.

"A lot of times we have seen them superimpose our victim's faces onto bodies that are not theirs, and that incites panic," Kizler said. "The best thing you can do is preserve any messages. Obtain usernames or email addresses. Don't respond."

And no matter what you think they have on you, Kizler says never send money.

"The demand doesn't stop once they know they've been able to get money from you the first time. They will probably attempt several more times," Kizler said.

Sextortion has also become a growing threat to kids, often starting on seemingly innocent platforms.

"We've seen sextortion targeting minors, building rapport with a minor, not necessarily a teenager, then asking for illicit pictures," Kizler said. "You need to have an open line of communication about this."

She also says to go over a safety plan and tell them to not communicate with strangers online.

If you get a message like this, don't respond. Save it, and report it to the FBI at IC3.gov, or contact local law enforcement.