25-year-old Joliet man among 4 American soldiers killed in training accident in Lithuania

Some of the names of the missing US Army soldiers in Lithuania have been released. Joliet man Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr. was among those found dead.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the four U.S. Army soldiers killed in a training accident in Lithuania was from Joliet.

Their vehicle became submerged in a bog.

The family of 25-year-old Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr. is remembering him.

"My brother was our only brother; he was our baby brother, but he was the strongest out of all of us," sister Eva Jasso said.

Jasso cannot believe he's gone.

He was found dead along with three of his fellow soldiers on Monday.

Duenez would have turned 26 years old next week.

"I was just like balled up. It was really hard for me to take it in because I was like 'big bro' for him," Navy veteran and friend Jarius Harris said.

According to the U.S. Army, Duenez and the other soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 3rd Infantry Division in Fort Stewart disappeared the morning of March 25. They were in Lithuania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

They were eventually found dead days later in their armored vehicle, which was found submerged in a watery and muddy bog near a training area.

Army veteran and childhood friend Fidel Mercado says he spoke with Duenez just days before he went missing.

"It doesn't feel real, doesn't feel real," Mercado said.

Born in Joliet, Duenez, who everyone called Junior, was one of six children. Relatives say he enlisted after graduating from high school in 2017. Friends say he always had a calling to serve his country and protect others.

Duenez also leaves behind a wife and a 1-year-old son.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for them.

So far, more than $15,000 has been raised toward their goal.

"Every little thing means so much to us in a time like this, and we just wanted to express our gratitude and say thank you to everyone," sister Beatriz Duenez said.

And although, the family struggles with the loss and their grief, they say they find comfort in their faith.

"He served God, and he was serving his country. So, we take comfort knowing that 100% he's with God right now," Jasso said.

There has been an outpouring for the family, as many in Joliet remember their fallen native son.