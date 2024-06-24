Shark bites teen boy at North Topsail Beach in North Carolina

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. -- A shark bit a boy swimming in the ocean in North Topsail Beach in North Carolina on Sunday.

Town of North Topsail Beach Police Department said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Bystanders jumped into the water and pulled the 14-year-old boy to safety. They were applying towels and pressure to the bite wound when first responders arrived at the beach.

EMS crews arrived 2 minutes after they were called, because they were already in the area for a unrelated medical call.

First responders then rushed the boy to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital for treatment. Officials said doctors were able to repair the boy's leg; he is expected to leave the hospital soon.

North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer said there were no shark sightings before the incident. He also said it was rare to have shark interactions with people in the area where the boy was bitten.