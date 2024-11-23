24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 23, 2024 6:16PM
Chicago's ShotSpotter program officially expires
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's ShotSpotter program is officially over.

Mayor Brandon Johnson ended the city's contract for the gunshot detection technology two months ago.

Johnson called ShotSpotter ineffective, but 33 out of 50 Chicago City Council members voted to keep the system.

Part of it is still online, but the company stopped sharing data with the city in September.

Ald. Brian Hopkins says a majority of his colleagues already signed an amendment to next year's budget, calling for $15 million to use on another gunshot detection system.

SEE ALSO | Police have responded to gunfire 2.5 minutes faster when alerted by ShotSpotter this year: CPD data

