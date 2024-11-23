Chicago's ShotSpotter program officially expires

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's ShotSpotter program is officially over.

Mayor Brandon Johnson ended the city's contract for the gunshot detection technology two months ago.

Part of it is still online, but the company stopped sharing data with the city in September.

Ald. Brian Hopkins says a majority of his colleagues already signed an amendment to next year's budget, calling for $15 million to use on another gunshot detection system.

