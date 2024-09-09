Will Chicago keep ShotSpotter? City committee discuss effectiveness of shooting detection technology

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city's contract with ShotSpotter is set to expire by the end of September.

The Chicago City Council Public Safety Committee met on Monday morning to discuss the effectiveness of ShotSpotter and whether police should continue to use it.

The gunshot detection technology has monitored Chicago neighborhoods for more than six years and has cost the city tens of millions of dollars.

It's designed to trigger a near-instantaneous warning to police without a 911 call.

But is it working? And is it making the streets safer?

The committee will have to debate if the technology works and if it makes Chicago safer.

Mayor Brandon Johnson canceled ShotSpotter back in February, as he promised while campaigning.

However, the move triggered a months-long power struggle within council chambers and the Chicago Police Department.

Under pressure from city-council members, Johnson agreed to a six-month extension to keep the technology in place through the summer and the Democratic National Convention.

However, the extension expires in two weeks.

ABC7 Chicago's most recent analysis of CPD data shows the average response time of officers to the scene of a gun crime, alerted by ShotSpotter, is two minutes shorter than with just a 911 call.

But new city data also shows that only 7.1% of ShotSpotter alerts found a shooting victim on the other end of that alert.

Some council members say that's reason enough to get rid of it.

Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins is the chair of the public safety committee and believes it's a necessary tool.

"The data is going to show us today right now, and this year it's not over yet, we have about 30,000 documented incidents of gunfire that shotspotter has told us happened. 30,000 in 8 months that is a staggering amount of bullets flying over the streets and alleys of Chicago. And the leaders of the communities where those bullets are flying want this to happen," Hopkins said.

The committee meeting began on Monday at 10:30 a.m. inside council chambers.

No action will be taken on Monday's meeting.

