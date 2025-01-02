Simone Biles named Sports Illustrated 2024 Sportsperson of the Year

The 11-time Olympic medalist was named Thursday by Sports Illustrated as its 2024 Sportsperson of the Year.

American gymnast Simone Biles has added another title to her resume.

The honor comes after a year in which Biles took the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm, adding four new medals to her collection in team, all-around, vault and floor exercise.

After her performance in Paris, Biles, 27, is now tied for the second-most decorated female gymnast in Olympic history, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Biles won three gold medals and a silver medal in Paris just a few years after withdrawing from the team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she suffered from "the twisties," a disorienting condition when a gymnast's mind and body feel dangerously out of sync.

"Simone Biles is Sports Illustrateds 2024 Sportsperson of the Year because she won gold, and then another gold, and then another; because she changed the face of her sport and the conversations around athletes in general; because she continues to speak out about issues that matter to her," the magazine wrote of Biles. "And perhaps most of all because after she wondered aloud to [ teammate Jordan ] Chiles whether she was about to relive the darkest period of her career, she took a deep breath, she saluted the judges and she broke into a run."

Biles will receive the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year award in person on Jan. 7, when Sports Illustrated holds its annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

This year's ceremony, held at Wynn Las Vegas, will be hosted by actor Keegan-Michael Key.

Sports Illustrated has awarded its Sportsperson of the Year award annually since 1954.

In 2023, the award was presented to University of Colorado head football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders.