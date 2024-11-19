Simulation training at NW Indiana facility teaches officers how to survive worst-case scenarios

The MAAC or the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative in Valparaiso, Indiana is a decision-making center where true to life instruction is underway 24/7.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- A unique nonprofit facility in Northwest Indiana is helping officers survive hostile streets.

Split second video scenarios in a high-tech law enforcement classroom setting is among the survival training techniques that can save the lives of officers and the public. The facility is designed to give first responders the best chance in the worst-case scenarios.

Among the different training options is a simulator that is able to play out 700 surreal scenarios --working to help those tasked with making critical decisions in tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situations. And there is an obvious need.

"So, we have on average of 1,200 different training evolutions that take place or classes that take place here on campus. And we serve all agencies, all disciplines within the first responder community from law enforcement, of course, to fire, but then also public, you know, officers that are serving our communities, including dispatchers, corrections, emergency management teams and many of our canines," explained Celina Weatherwax, president and CEO of MAAC or the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative in rural Northwest Indiana.

She describes the non-profit as a one of a kind entity --- free for use to train firefighters, EMS and law enforcement. Participants learn to navigate physical and mental challenges.

"The model for us is very unique. We have not been able to identify another organization like ours. Not only are we a viable one-to-three nonprofit, typically, facilities like these are built and led by government entities. That's not the case here in our situation. We have a board of directors that spearheads all the strategic initiatives and priorities that take place here," she said.

The campus is built to resemble a small, walk-able community which includes a 40-foot search and rescue tower, and several homes.

MAAC also offers specialized programs for high school students interested in becoming firefighters. It's early training for firefighters with local high schools making it part of their curriculum; early training for eventual first responders who would undoubtedly be better positioned to hit the streets safely-and return home at night.