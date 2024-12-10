'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' is streaming now on Disney+

'Skeleton Crew' cast heads to Disneyland for a day at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

We spent the day with the cast of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, building droids and riding the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. You can watch "Skeleton Crew" on Disney+ now.

ANAHEIM -- Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith - you've been cast in "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." What are you going to do next?

Go to Disneyland!

On The Red Carpet was along for the ride as the four young stars of "Skeleton Crew" hung out in the land of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Their first stop was to build some Droids. They picked their parts and got to work creating some cute creatures.

The crew took a break to sample some of Batuu's legendary blue milk.

"It's really refreshing." Kratter said. "I don't know how to describe it, you have to try it!"

After getting refueled and refreshed, they headed to the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run.

"Do you guys think we could fly it?," Armstrong wondered.

They all agreed they could and screamed with delight as they rode the famous ride.

You can see how their whole day played out in the video above.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disneyland, Disney+ and this ABC station.

