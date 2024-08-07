Bicyclist killed in Skokie hit-and-run on Oakton Street

Skokie police said a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run at Oakton Street Tuesday night.

Skokie police said a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run at Oakton Street Tuesday night.

Skokie police said a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run at Oakton Street Tuesday night.

Skokie police said a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run at Oakton Street Tuesday night.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Skokie Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded at about 10:35 p.m. to the crash in the 3500-block of Oakton Street

A 37-year-old man riding a bicyclist was struck by a car in the center lane of Oakton Street and fell to the ground when he was struck by a car in the curb lane, police said.

One driver remained on the scene, but the other continued driving eastbound on Oakton Street.

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the fleeing vehicle was described as a dark-colored vehicle.

The NORTAF MCAT (North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assistance Team) is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982- 5900.