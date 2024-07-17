I-94 OB lanes shut down after semi overturns near Golf Road and Old Orchard Road

Traffic was backed up after a semi-related crash on the outbound lanes of I-94 between Gold Road and Old Orchard Road.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The north suburbs saw traffic delays on Wednesday morning on the Edens Expressway.

A semi and a car crashed around 5:31 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-94 between Gold Road and Old Orchard Road, according to Illinois State Police.

As a resulted of the crash, the semi overturned on the expressway.

All lanes were shut down around 6 a.m., however law enforcement were allowing traffic to move along on the shoulder.

ISP said there were no injuries reported.

All traffic was being diverted off I-94 at Old Orchard while crews worked to remove the truck from the highway around 7 a.m.

This is a developing story.

