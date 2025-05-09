Sky high Live; 1000M

For Sky High Live, we are at 1000M, the Helmut-John designed skyscraper on Michigan Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time to get to the big reveal for Sky high Live!

We are at 1000M.

It was designed by the late Helmut Jahn and is one of the last buildings he designed.

At 74 stories high, it's one of the city's newest skyscrapers.

1000M is named for its address on Michigan Avenue and a nod to the Roman numeral "M" which is 1000.

The building features 80,000 square feet of amenity space indoor and outdoor, the most of any residential tower in the city.

The very top of building is not open to the public, not even to residents. Terrell was only there with engineers and a lot of safety and security clearance.

One level below is where the rooftop actually is, with lounges, dining, and one of the highest observation decks in the city.

There are pools, piano bar and an art gallery. In fact, there are more than 120 original works by nearly 75 artists throughout the building.

It's part gallery, part resort, part sanctuary all wrapped in skyline.

The building just off Michigan Avenue off the edge of Grant Park is all rental.