Athletes to face 100+ flights of stairs at Willis Tower for 'SkyRise Chicago'

ByChristian Piekos
Sunday, November 3, 2024 12:23PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 2,000 people will climb to the top of the Willis Tower on Sunday for a great cause.

SkyRise Chicago is back bringing people from around the globe to Chicago for a 16th year.

Some of the participants include current and former patients, families, friends, along with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab staff members.

Participants can choose to either climb the stairs or use hand-cycle stationary machines that are calibrated to match the stair climbing experience.

Participants travel to Chicago from all over the world while some participate remotely.

Once participants make it to the SkyDeck, more than 103 floors up, they'll celebrate with inspiring views that span four states and fifty miles.

The annual fundraiser raises more than $1 million dollars each year for the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

Athletes start the journey up at 7 a.m.

