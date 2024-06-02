Smash-and-grab burglars target Las Tablas On Lincoln in Lakeview: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars smashed into a North Side restaurant early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Las Tablas On Lincoln in the Lakeview neighborhood at 2942 North Lincoln Avenue.

Police said three suspects got out of a black SUV and shattered the front glass door to get inside.

The suspects took property from inside before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

