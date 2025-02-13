Chicago weather: Freezing cold after snow make roads slick across area

Snow totals as high as 4 inches for parts of Chicago area

Road conditions are slippery in parts of the Chicago area after several inches of snow fell across the area.

Road conditions are slippery in parts of the Chicago area after several inches of snow fell across the area.

Road conditions are slippery in parts of the Chicago area after several inches of snow fell across the area.

Road conditions are slippery in parts of the Chicago area after several inches of snow fell across the area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold temperatures have moved into the Chicago area Thursday after several inches of snow fell on Wednesday.

There wasn't as much snow as expected, but the concern Thursday is the precipitation on the ground freezing over from the cold temperatures.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says wind chills could potentially get below zero in some places Thursday morning.

The ABC7 Storm Tracker checked out side streets in Chicago Thursday morning, with snow packing the roadway.

Snow Totals

Winthrop Harbor - 6.0

Gurnee- 4.5

Wauconda-5

Valparaiso- 4

Lake Villa- 3.5

Herscher- 3.3

O'Hare- 2.8

Early Thursday morning, a sedan traveling west in the 2500-block of West Lawrence Avenue lost control and hit two planters, with one of the planters hitting a building and causing glass to break. Two women in the vehicle were transported to hospitals in good and fair condition.

Thursday morning, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said snow plows and salt spreaders have transitioned to clearing residential side streets.

The nearly all-day snowfall caused slick spots during periods of the evening commute Wednesday.

Alonzo Jenkins with the Waukegan Public Works talks about what crews are focusing on after the winter storm.

North of Gurnee, there were numerous spinouts on local roads, with many drivers - getting stuck near Wadsworth and a jack-knifed semi blocking lanes of I-94.

FULL FORECAST | AccuWeather Alert: Wind chills bellow zero Thursday; 7-day Chicago weather forecast

In neighborhoods, people rushed to clear the snow before temperatures dropped.

"It's bad, car sliding all over the place," driver Jeffrey Jones said.

Guy Trigdell with IDOT talks about how crews plan to keep Illinois roads clear Thursday.

"It's been quite the adventure on the road. Not horrible, but it's slowing some things down a little bit," Kyle Whitlow said.