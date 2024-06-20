Soap Chat: 'Mac' talks return to General Hospital

John York, the actor who plays Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio on General Hospital Returns to Port Charles this week. Our "SoapChat" experts Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu spoke one-on-one with the actor on his return to the daytime soap opera. General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. cst on ABC 7 WLS-TV. You can stream the last and learn more about General Hospital, click here.

"SoapChat" with Tracy and Diane will start streaming on Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. starting July 12 on abc7chicago.com and where you stream ABC7.