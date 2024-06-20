WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Soap Chat: 'Mac' talks return to General Hospital

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, June 20, 2024 1:17PM
Soap Chat: 'Mac' talks return to General Hospital
Actor John York talks about his return to General Hospital, where he plays Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio.

John York, the actor who plays Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio on General Hospital Returns to Port Charles this week. Our "SoapChat" experts Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu spoke one-on-one with the actor on his return to the daytime soap opera. General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. cst on ABC 7 WLS-TV. You can stream the last and learn more about General Hospital, click here.

"SoapChat" with Tracy and Diane will start streaming on Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. starting July 12 on abc7chicago.com and where you stream ABC7.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW