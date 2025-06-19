Soap Chat Spotlight: Rory Gibson talks Nurses Ball Debut, custody courtroom drama & Corinthos legacy

General Hospital's new Michael Corinthos is making waves. Actor Rory Gibson joined Soap Chat to talk about stepping into the iconic role, his dramatic Nurses Ball debut, and the emotional toll of Michael and Willow's custody battle.

"I was definitely nervous," Gibson said of his first scenes. "But it was such a powerful moment."

Replacing longtime Michael Chad Duell was no easy task, but Gibson says he's focused on honoring the character's legacy while making it his own. As for the heated courtroom scenes? "Those days were draining, but so worth it."

