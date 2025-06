'Soap Chat Web Extra': Rory Gibson on Sonny, Sasha & shaking up Port Charles

In a bonus Soap Chat Extra, Rory Gibson opens up about working with soap legends, playing the son of Sonny and Carly, and teasing what's next for Michael.

"I was most excited to work with Maurice and Laura, they're powerhouses," Gibson shared.

Having played legacy kids on both Y &R and now GH, Gibson knows the pressure and potential, that comes with it. As for fans rooting for a Michael-Sasha-Willow triangle or wanting him to check Drew? "All I'll say is... stay tuned,"said Gibson.