'SoapChat': 'General Hospital' casting director talks casting nearly 9,000 episodes

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Monday, March 10, 2025 9:39AM
'General Hospital' casting director talks casting nearly 9,000 episode
Mark Teschner, the casting director for General Hospital (GH), joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the process of casting the actors seen on GH since 1989.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark Teschner, the casting director for General Hospital (GH), joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the process of casting the actors seen on GH since 1989. Teschner also shared behind-the-scenes moments from the iconic daytime drama. To connect with Teschner on Instagram, click here.

Part two of Teschner's SoapChat interview airs Thursday, March 13, and will be available to stream wherever you watch ABC 7 Chicago.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7. For more information about General Hospital, click here.

