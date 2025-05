SOAPCHAT: General Hospital's Frank Valentini preps 2025 Nurses Ball

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini stopped by 'Soapchat' to talk about the Emmy-winning drama and the upcoming 2025 Nurses Ball. Starting May 20, the annual event returns with Lucy Coe hosting, a special performance by singer Breanna "YDE" Yde, and red carpet arrivals hosted by Drew and Nina. Valentini promises the Nurses Ball will deliver the perfect mix of music, romance, and charity drama fans love.

Catch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7.